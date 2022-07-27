As result of Russian shelling in Bakhmut, residential five-story building partially destroyed, body of deceased recovered

As a result of Russian shelling, a five-story residential building in Bakhmut was partially destroyed, rescuers found the body of the deceased, one person was saved, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine has said.

"As a result of the shelling, which took place at about seven in the morning, a residential five-story building was partially destroyed. As a result of search work carried out by rescuers, one person was saved, the body of another person was recovered," the service said on Facebook.

Rescue work completed. From the Main Directorate, five personnel and one piece of equipment were involved.