Russia attacks Zatoka from 13 aircraft

The Russian occupation forces mounted its Tuesday morning attacks on Zatoka from 13 aircraft, Spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force Yuriy Ihnat has said.

"According to our information about what has happened todays early in the morning, at first they mounted attacks from Su-35 and Su-30 aircraft from the Black Sea waters. The aircraft are based at Akhtubinsk Air Base. At around 04:30 a.m., three such aircraft made strikes with Kh-59 missiles. Five missiles were fired mostly at Odesa region, Zatoka district and other places," he told a press briefing hosted by the Ukraine Media Center in Kyiv on Tuesday.

According to the official, in half an hour ten Tu-22M3 long-range bombers mounted another eight attacks with Kh-22 missiles from the Black Sea waters.

"At around 05:00 a.m., ten Tu-22M3 long-ranger bombers, which are based to the north from Ukraine, Shaykovka Air Base, Russia, flew to the Black Sea waters and also fired eight Kh-22 missiles from there. They [the strikes] were also targeted mostly at Odesa region, Zatoka district, where the well-known bridge is located," Ihnat said.