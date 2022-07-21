Never felt as healthy as now – Zelensky in response to fake about his state of health

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said he is completely healthy and feels better than ever.

"Today, Russia launched another fake news that the state is not controlled by President Zelensky, since he is in the hospital, or rather, in intensive care due to his serious health condition. So, I am in the office, as strong as now, I never felt myself... And the bad news for those who launch such fakes is that I am not alone, there are 40 million of us," he said in a video posted on Instagram.

"And with all due respect to old age, 44 is not 70," the president said.

Earlier, a statement about Zelensky's serious condition was posted with the help of a hacker attack on the air of Melodia radio.