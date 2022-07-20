Russian occupiers demand to open engine rooms at power units of Zaporizhia NPP to hide weapons, ammo, equipment

The Russian occupiers demand that the administration of the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) should open engine rooms for them at the first, second and third power units of the Zaporizhia NPP in order to place their military arsenal there, Energoatom State Enterprise reported on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"It seems to the invaders safer, because they are terribly afraid of 'gifts' from the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Therefore, they want to drive tanks, trucks, weapons with ammunition, etc. into the engine halls," Energoatom noted.

As the company said, if their criminal idea is implemented, the rushists will block the access of fire equipment to three power units, and in the event of a fire, the risk of which will increase many times over, extinguishing it will be extremely problematic, since specialized transport will not be able to drive up.

"Thus, the Russian occupiers are violating all the norms and requirements for nuclear and radiation safety of nuclear power plants! They plan to store weapons and explosives right in the engine rooms of the power units of Europe's largest nuclear power plant," the company stressed.

Energoatom, in its message, once again called on the international community to take all possible measures to liberate the Ukrainian ZNPP from the enemy, since the security of not only Ukraine, but the whole world is at stake.