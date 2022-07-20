About 86 people may be subject to verification of compliance with deoligarchization law criteria – Danilov

About 86 people may be subject to verification of compliance with the criteria defined by the law of Ukraine on preventing threats to national security associated with excessive influence of persons having significant economic and political weight in public life (oligarchs), Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC), has said at a meeting on the state of implementation of the law.

"The meeting participants discussed information about the main stages of the formation and maintenance of the register, as well as problematic issues in the implementation of this law. Danilov focused on the importance of strengthening interdepartmental cooperation to increase the efficiency of its implementation. Following the meeting, a number of protocol instructions were given to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Bank of Ukraine," the report says.

As Danilov recalled, the law was put into effect on May 7, 2022, and by the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of June 29, 2022, the regulation on the register of persons with significant economic and political weight in public life (oligarchs) was approved, which determines the implementation of the organizational foundations for the functioning of the system for preventing the excessive influence of oligarchs and the procedure for applying measures on them.