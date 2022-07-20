Facts

13:39 20.07.2022

Closure of Mykolaiv for ‘mopping up operation’ of collaborators planned in one or two weeks

1 min read
Closure of Mykolaiv for ‘mopping up operation’ of collaborators planned in one or two weeks

Carrying out of actions on identification and neutralization of collaborators in Mykolaiv is planned in a week or two, head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim reported.

"Regarding the closure of the city of Mykolaiv. This is planned in a week or two. The harvest will just end and we will work out all the data as much as possible," Kim wrote on the Telegram channel.

He specified that the city would be closed for a day or two. Citizens will be warned about the exact dates in advance.

Tags: #mykolaiv

MORE ABOUT

13:43 15.07.2022
Russians launch 31 missile strikes in Mykolaiv region in 24 hours

Russians launch 31 missile strikes in Mykolaiv region in 24 hours

12:27 15.07.2022
It is known about two wounded in shelling of educational institutions in Mykolaiv, rescuers working on scene

It is known about two wounded in shelling of educational institutions in Mykolaiv, rescuers working on scene

10:07 15.07.2022
Russia attacks two major universities in Mykolaiv

Russia attacks two major universities in Mykolaiv

09:12 15.07.2022
Mykolaiv mayor reports powerful explosions in city

Mykolaiv mayor reports powerful explosions in city

09:57 14.07.2022
Missile attack on Mykolaiv destroys civilian facilities – mayor

Missile attack on Mykolaiv destroys civilian facilities – mayor

09:58 11.07.2022
Enemy fires six missiles at Mykolaiv in morning, one wounded

Enemy fires six missiles at Mykolaiv in morning, one wounded

16:49 09.07.2022
Two private houses destroyed in missile attack on Mykolaiv

Two private houses destroyed in missile attack on Mykolaiv

11:13 09.07.2022
Mykolaiv was target of rocket attack in the morning – mayor

Mykolaiv was target of rocket attack in the morning – mayor

10:05 08.07.2022
Dortmund hands over municipal equipment to Mykolaiv – mayor

Dortmund hands over municipal equipment to Mykolaiv – mayor

11:12 05.07.2022
Mykolaiv comes under missile attack – mayor

Mykolaiv comes under missile attack – mayor

AD

HOT NEWS

At least three civilians killed, incl child amid morning shelling of Kharkiv - Synehubov

Zelensky assesses creation of commission for control of foreign weapons as additional control tool

Reznikov: Ukraine needs to liberate more than 2,500 small villages and towns from Russia

Ex-Prosecutor General Venediktova expected to be appointed on diplomatic front – Arakhamia

Russian invaders shell Slovyansk, mayor reports casualties

LATEST

Estonia allows revoking citizenship obtained by naturalization, incl for participation in war against Ukraine on Russian side

Expansion of Krakovets checkpoint increases passage of trucks to Poland by 51%

FMs of Austria, Czech Republic arrive in Kyiv

Ex-Prosecutor General Venediktova expected to be appointed on diplomatic front

Next package of assistance to Ukraine to include HIMARS MLRS, artillery ammunition - White House

Enemy has lost 200 people of military personnel, nine tanks, 13 armored vehicles, aircraft over past day

Biden: Zelenska embodies the same tenacity and resilience as Ukraine

Hungary doesn’t object to transit of weapons to Ukraine through its territory - Dpty FM

At least three civilians killed, incl child amid morning shelling of Kharkiv - Synehubov

Invaders shell center of Huliai–Pole in Zaporizhia region from ‘grads’, artillery Tues evening

AD
AD
AD
AD