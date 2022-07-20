Closure of Mykolaiv for ‘mopping up operation’ of collaborators planned in one or two weeks

Carrying out of actions on identification and neutralization of collaborators in Mykolaiv is planned in a week or two, head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim reported.

"Regarding the closure of the city of Mykolaiv. This is planned in a week or two. The harvest will just end and we will work out all the data as much as possible," Kim wrote on the Telegram channel.

He specified that the city would be closed for a day or two. Citizens will be warned about the exact dates in advance.