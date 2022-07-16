Facts

13:21 16.07.2022

Russia losses about 140 soldiers, five tanks, six drones in Ukraine over day – AFU General Staff

2 min read
The combat losses of the Russian occupation army over the past day amounted to about 140 personnel, and from the day the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, as of Saturday morning, July 16, amounted to about 38,140 people, according to the Facebook of the General Staff Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, over the past day, Russia has lost five tanks and eight armored protected vehicles (APVs) in Ukraine, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion some 1,677 and 3,874 vehicles, respectively.

During the day on Wednesday, six unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational-tactical level and seven cruise missiles were shot down in Ukraine, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion some 687 and 162, respectively.

Four artillery systems, some 16 vehicles of the enemy, including tanks with fuel and lubricants, as well as one unit of special equipment were destroyed.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has already lost 846 artillery systems, some 247 multiple rocket launchers, some 109 air defense systems, some 220 aircraft, some 188 helicopters, some 2,735 vehicles and tankers, some 68 units of special equipment and 15 ships in Ukraine.

"Russian enemy suffered the greatest losses (of the past day) at Bakhmut direction," the AFU said in the statement.

At the same time, the General Staff said the data are being updated.

