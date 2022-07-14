Facts

10:32 14.07.2022

ARMA dpty head: Russian assets involved in military aggression worth several bln dollars identified abroad

2 min read
ARMA dpty head: Russian assets involved in military aggression worth several bln dollars identified abroad

Russian property related to war crimes worth billions of dollars have been discovered outside of Ukraine, information for its further seizure is being confirmed for all the identified assets, Philip Pronin, head of the Task Force interdepartmental working group, deputy head of ARMA, has said.

"As for ARMA, I can say about the identified assets – we are talking about several billion dollars for sure. We are now confirming the information on them, we are working together with the prosecutor's office for the seizure. I will not say the number of the seized assets, everything is in the process, and this is not a story of one day," Pronin said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He explained that the figures announced by the Prosecutor General about the seizure of 16 objects, five accounts and four companies relate only to the "main case," specific suspects.

"In general, we are dealing with all assets that are in any way connected with war crimes. That is, we are talking about the identified assets of persons involved in aggression, but not all of these persons are suspects – these may be relatives, companies with figureheads," the head of the Task Force interdepartmental working group said.

In turn, member of the Task Force interdepartmental working group, head of the Department of International Legal Cooperation at the Prosecutor General's Office Dmytro Litkevych said that the Ukrainian Task Force sent several requests for international legal assistance to different countries, and each of these requests is at different stages of implementation.

"In essence, Task Force is a search for the assets of those Russians who, one way or another, may be connected with Russia's financial base, including those involved in financing military operations, committing war crimes and Russian aggression," Litkevych added.

Tags: #arma

MORE ABOUT

10:11 14.07.2022
'Escape' of Medvedchuk's yacht from Croatia prevented by Task Force foreign partners

'Escape' of Medvedchuk's yacht from Croatia prevented by Task Force foreign partners

11:35 17.05.2022
National Police announces seizure of 434 Russian railway cars, they transferred to ARMA

National Police announces seizure of 434 Russian railway cars, they transferred to ARMA

16:38 03.08.2021
Court decisions to dismiss ARMA leadership to be appealed – attorney

Court decisions to dismiss ARMA leadership to be appealed – attorney

13:51 27.07.2021
ARMA management suspected of embezzling more than $400,000, motion for dismissal prepared – SBI

ARMA management suspected of embezzling more than $400,000, motion for dismissal prepared – SBI

18:57 14.07.2021
Rada adopts law on reform of ARMA

Rada adopts law on reform of ARMA

13:17 09.07.2021
ARMA reform bill may harm asset management practice in Ukraine - statement by anti-corruption organizations

ARMA reform bill may harm asset management practice in Ukraine - statement by anti-corruption organizations

18:32 01.04.2021
ARMA being searched in connection with seizure of funds transferred to its management

ARMA being searched in connection with seizure of funds transferred to its management

18:42 25.03.2021
Regional court rules to seize, transfer all property, shares of Motor Sich to ARMA

Regional court rules to seize, transfer all property, shares of Motor Sich to ARMA

17:25 12.03.2021
ARMA specialists should be involved in criminal proceedings for effective work – acting ARMA head

ARMA specialists should be involved in criminal proceedings for effective work – acting ARMA head

15:29 22.02.2021
ARMA stands for granting it right to determine sale of assets

ARMA stands for granting it right to determine sale of assets

AD

HOT NEWS

Due to missile attack on Vinnytsia 12 killed, 25 wounded – emergency service

Zelensky after attack on Vinnytsia: Russia is killer country

President's Office dpty head reports eight killed in missile attack on Vinnytsia

City Council says explosions heard in Vinnytsia

Zelensky to address The Hague on prosecution of Russian war criminals

LATEST

Due to missile attack on Vinnytsia 12 killed, 25 wounded – emergency service

Zelensky after attack on Vinnytsia: Russia is killer country

President's Office dpty head reports eight killed in missile attack on Vinnytsia

City Council says explosions heard in Vinnytsia

Zelensky to address The Hague on prosecution of Russian war criminals

There is some progress in talks on grain exports in Turkey – Zelensky

Missile attack on Mykolaiv destroys civilian facilities – mayor

Istanbul talks bring substantive agreement on control mechanisms, coordination system, demining questions – Guterres

Ukraine proposes basic algorithm for navigation in Black Sea – Yermak

Ukraine does not need historical innovations in delivering EU recommendations, they can be implemented during war – EU Ambassador

AD
AD
AD
AD