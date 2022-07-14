ARMA dpty head: Russian assets involved in military aggression worth several bln dollars identified abroad

Russian property related to war crimes worth billions of dollars have been discovered outside of Ukraine, information for its further seizure is being confirmed for all the identified assets, Philip Pronin, head of the Task Force interdepartmental working group, deputy head of ARMA, has said.

"As for ARMA, I can say about the identified assets – we are talking about several billion dollars for sure. We are now confirming the information on them, we are working together with the prosecutor's office for the seizure. I will not say the number of the seized assets, everything is in the process, and this is not a story of one day," Pronin said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He explained that the figures announced by the Prosecutor General about the seizure of 16 objects, five accounts and four companies relate only to the "main case," specific suspects.

"In general, we are dealing with all assets that are in any way connected with war crimes. That is, we are talking about the identified assets of persons involved in aggression, but not all of these persons are suspects – these may be relatives, companies with figureheads," the head of the Task Force interdepartmental working group said.

In turn, member of the Task Force interdepartmental working group, head of the Department of International Legal Cooperation at the Prosecutor General's Office Dmytro Litkevych said that the Ukrainian Task Force sent several requests for international legal assistance to different countries, and each of these requests is at different stages of implementation.

"In essence, Task Force is a search for the assets of those Russians who, one way or another, may be connected with Russia's financial base, including those involved in financing military operations, committing war crimes and Russian aggression," Litkevych added.