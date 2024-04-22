Press Releases

17:58 22.04.2024

Financial results of Vozdvyzhenka RC LLC for 3 months of 2024

2 min read

Vozdvyzhenka Residential Complex LLC (VRC), one of ARMA's best managers, transferred more than UAH 16 million to budgets of all levels in the first quarter (see Table 1 for a breakdown). ARMA's remuneration amounted to almost UAH 10 million. In total, since the beginning of the management of seized property, the housing and communal services have replenished the state treasury by UAH 177 million.

Table 1

Gennadii Piontkovskyi, a representative of the Company's sole participant, said: "The HCC confirms its status as one of the best managers of ARMA. Until recently, the Agency recognized the effectiveness of the management of the HCC and was even proud to have such a manager. Unfortunately, today ARMA is arranging some kind of terror and provocations for us in order to, apparently, clear the way for someone else."

Gennadiy Piontkovsky reminded that in recent months, during inspections, ARMA has been obstructing the housing offices in conducting normal business activities by making numerous inquiries, unfounded accusations and not approving the expenses incurred.

According to the representative of the company's sole participant, the recent actions of ARMA may discredit the process of managing the seized property and lead to the fact that sanctioned Russian citizens will be able to regain actual control over the seized assets in Ukraine. Representatives of the HCC publicly appealed to the President, the Government, and the National Security and Defense Council to resolve this critical situation. This was discussed at a press conference held by the Company's representatives at Interfax-Ukraine on April 17, 2024.

Tags: #arma #vrc

