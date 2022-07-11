Facts

13:27 11.07.2022

Google services to remain free for Ukrainian SMEs until war end

1 min read
Google services to remain free for Ukrainian SMEs until war end

Google has decided to maintain special conditions for Ukrainian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) until the end of the war, exempting them from paying for Google Workspace, which was introduced in the rest of the world on July 1, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov has said.

"Since July, Google has been introducing a paid subscription to Google Workspace, but we have agreed on special conditions for our small and medium-sized enterprises. Until the end of the full-scale war, these services will be free," Fedorov wrote on the Telegram channel on Monday.

He also thanked Google for its regular assistance and support to Ukraine, in particular, for providing the country with $15 million in assistance and free use of Google Workspace by Ukrainian teachers, as well as donating 43,000 laptops to schools.

Google Workspace includes corporate mail, cloud storage and other services.

Tags: #google #smes

MORE ABOUT

15:57 31.05.2022
Google selects first 17 Ukrainian startups, they will receive up to $100,000 in support

Google selects first 17 Ukrainian startups, they will receive up to $100,000 in support

15:19 30.03.2022
Google launches fund to support Ukrainian startups worth $5 mln

Google launches fund to support Ukrainian startups worth $5 mln

14:04 24.03.2022
Access to Google News service blocked in Russia

Access to Google News service blocked in Russia

18:00 05.03.2022
Google detects multiple DDoS attacks on Ukrainian sites, allocates another $10 mln to help Ukraine, refugees

Google detects multiple DDoS attacks on Ukrainian sites, allocates another $10 mln to help Ukraine, refugees

17:38 05.03.2022
Google cancels fees for intl calls from/to Ukraine via Google Fi

Google cancels fees for intl calls from/to Ukraine via Google Fi

10:55 02.03.2022
Google allocates $15 mln to help Ukraine – Fedorov

Google allocates $15 mln to help Ukraine – Fedorov

18:21 30.11.2021
App installations in Ukraine grows by 31%, in-app spend by 42% – Google

App installations in Ukraine grows by 31%, in-app spend by 42% – Google

15:51 01.09.2021
Digital Transformation Ministry proposes Google to remove Russian content from recommendations in Ukrainian YouTube, YouTube Music

Digital Transformation Ministry proposes Google to remove Russian content from recommendations in Ukrainian YouTube, YouTube Music

11:25 01.09.2021
Fedorov in favor of opening representative offices of Google, YouTube in Ukraine

Fedorov in favor of opening representative offices of Google, YouTube in Ukraine

16:59 05.06.2021
Ukrainian version of 'Google tax' may cause significant inconvenience for consumers of SMEs – ULIE

Ukrainian version of 'Google tax' may cause significant inconvenience for consumers of SMEs – ULIE

AD

HOT NEWS

Number of killed amid shelling in Chasiv reaches 31 people

Netherlands to provide Ukraine with heavy weapons, armored cars, self-propelled howitzers – PM

Duda announces introduction of bill by Zelensky to Rada on special status of Poles in Ukraine

Ambassadors of G7 countries recall the need to appoint SAPO head

Law on Ukraine’s Anti-Corruption Strategy until 2025 comes into force

LATEST

Erdogan, Zelensky discuss issue of exporting Ukrainian grain over phone – Turkish media

Number of killed amid shelling in Chasiv reaches 31 people

Netherlands to provide Ukraine with heavy weapons, armored cars, self-propelled howitzers – PM

Duda announces introduction of bill by Zelensky to Rada on special status of Poles in Ukraine

Ambassadors of G7 countries recall the need to appoint SAPO head

Law on Ukraine’s Anti-Corruption Strategy until 2025 comes into force

Bodies of 26 dead taken out under rubble of residential building in Chasiv Yar – Emergency Service

Enemy conducts assault operations to improve tactical positions in Novopavlivka direction, uses aviation – AFU General Staff

United24 collects UAH 400 mln for drones for AFU during week of work - Fedorov

Zelensky orders servicemen to de-occupy south of Ukraine – Reznikov

AD
AD
AD
AD