Facts

18:18 08.07.2022

Ukrainian Navy defuse anti-ship mine washed ashore in Odesa region

1 min read
 A floating anti-ship mine was washed ashore in Odesa region, the press service of the Ukrainian Navy has said.

"The defense forces found another floating anti-ship mine in the Black Sea near the shore in Odesa region. The dangerous discovery was quickly defused by a naval unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," it said on Facebook.

This is not the first case when the Ukrainian defenders eliminate such dangerous discoveries washed ashore in Odesa region, the press service said.

Tags: #mine

