Ukraine appeals to Turkey regarding entry of vessel from occupied Berdiansk into its port – Ambassador

A ship from Berdiansk, Zaporizhia region, occupied by Russian troops, entered the Turkish port, and in this regard Ukraine appealed to Turkey for urgent measures, Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar reports.

"The ship Zhibek Zholy from occupied Berdiansk entered the port of Karasu. Based on the letter from the Prosecutor General's Office, we appealed to the Turkish side to take urgent measures. There is good communication and close cooperation with the authorities of the Republic of Turkey. I am convinced that the decisions taken will prevent attempts to violate the sovereignty of Ukraine!" Bodnar said on Facebook.