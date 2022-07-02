Facts

14:04 02.07.2022

Ukraine appeals to Turkey regarding entry of vessel from occupied Berdiansk into its port – Ambassador

1 min read
Ukraine appeals to Turkey regarding entry of vessel from occupied Berdiansk into its port – Ambassador

A ship from Berdiansk, Zaporizhia region, occupied by Russian troops, entered the Turkish port, and in this regard Ukraine appealed to Turkey for urgent measures, Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar reports.

"The ship Zhibek Zholy from occupied Berdiansk entered the port of Karasu. Based on the letter from the Prosecutor General's Office, we appealed to the Turkish side to take urgent measures. There is good communication and close cooperation with the authorities of the Republic of Turkey. I am convinced that the decisions taken will prevent attempts to violate the sovereignty of Ukraine!" Bodnar said on Facebook.

Tags: #grain #turkey

MORE ABOUT

17:11 02.07.2022
Russians conduct mass searches in temporarily occupied Chaplynka – intelligence

Russians conduct mass searches in temporarily occupied Chaplynka – intelligence

15:54 30.06.2022
Without Black Sea ports, Ukraine cannot reach level of exports it urgently needs - WFP

Without Black Sea ports, Ukraine cannot reach level of exports it urgently needs - WFP

17:20 24.06.2022
G7 foreign ministers urge Russia to unblock Ukrainian Black Sea ports for food exports – statement

G7 foreign ministers urge Russia to unblock Ukrainian Black Sea ports for food exports – statement

15:56 24.06.2022
Berlin urges to think about permanent alternative routes for export of Ukrainian grain

Berlin urges to think about permanent alternative routes for export of Ukrainian grain

17:33 22.06.2022
No concrete agreements on holding talks with participation of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, UN on grain export – MFA

No concrete agreements on holding talks with participation of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, UN on grain export – MFA

20:42 16.06.2022
Europe must unite efforts to solve problem of Ukrainian grain transportation – Draghi

Europe must unite efforts to solve problem of Ukrainian grain transportation – Draghi

18:32 16.06.2022
EU countries call on Russia to unblock Ukrainian grain export – Macron

EU countries call on Russia to unblock Ukrainian grain export – Macron

15:18 16.06.2022
European Commission launches platform for cooperation of grain exporters from Ukraine – Agrarian Ministry

European Commission launches platform for cooperation of grain exporters from Ukraine – Agrarian Ministry

15:59 15.06.2022
Ukraine prepares to store grain in mobile elevators amid continued blockade of seaports - Deputy Agrarian Minister

Ukraine prepares to store grain in mobile elevators amid continued blockade of seaports - Deputy Agrarian Minister

10:16 13.06.2022
Turkey awaiting response from Russia on organizing meeting to discuss export of grain from Ukraine – Turkish FM

Turkey awaiting response from Russia on organizing meeting to discuss export of grain from Ukraine – Turkish FM

AD

HOT NEWS

Fierce battles near Lysychansk, but city not surrounded - National Guard speaker

Over 10,000 residents of Mariupol imprisoned by occupiers – city council

Number of dead, missing as result of missile attack on Amstor mall is 22 people – mayor

Russia's losses amount to over 35,870 soldiers since start of full-scale invasion of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Continued support for Ukraine crucial for European partners, as Putin hates well-being of Europeans – Kuleba

LATEST

Fierce battles near Lysychansk, but city not surrounded - National Guard speaker

Over 10,000 residents of Mariupol imprisoned by occupiers – city council

Romania ready to help victims of missile attack in Odesa region – FM Aurescu

Number of dead, missing as result of missile attack on Amstor mall is 22 people – mayor

Kuleba, Borrell agree on positions before G20 foreign ministers' meeting, need for seventh package of sanctions against Russia

Russia's losses amount to over 35,870 soldiers since start of full-scale invasion of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Continued support for Ukraine crucial for European partners, as Putin hates well-being of Europeans – Kuleba

Podoliak: world is tired not of supporting Ukraine, but of Putin's personal 'complexes'

ACA experts, military advisers work at site of missile strike in Odesa region – Prosecutor General

Boris Johnson becomes honorary citizen of Odesa – Trukhanov

AD
AD
AD
AD