Facts

13:08 30.06.2022

Erdogan tells Biden Ankara trying to resolve Ukrainian grain export issue with balanced policy

1 min read

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a meeting with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden that Ankara is trying to resolve the problem with Ukrainian grain export.

"We are trying to resolve the process with a balanced policy in this regard," the Anadolu Agency quoted the Turkish president as saying.

Erdogan expressed the hope that these initiatives will get results.

According to the report, Biden thanked Erdogan for his efforts to get millions of tons of grain out of Ukraine and supporting Sweden and Finland's NATO membership.

