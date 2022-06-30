Facts

09:21 30.06.2022

Majority of swapped Ukrainian captives seriously injured – Intelligence Agency

The majority of 144 Ukrainian defenders, who have been released from Russian captivity on June 29, are seriously injured, the Main Intelligence Agency of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine has said.

"Immediately after release, all our heroes received medical aid and proper care. The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners continues its work to release all Ukrainian captives," it said on the Telegram channel.

As reported, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners conducted the largest exchange of prisoners of war since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Of the 144 released, 95 are defenders of Azovstal. Among them are 43 servicemen of the Azov regiment. Some 59 soldiers of the National Guard of Ukraine, 30 military personnel of the Naval Forces, 28 of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 17 of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, nine of the Territorial Defense and one officer of the National Police of Ukraine were released.

Among them are 23 officers and 69 non-commissioned and senior officers. The eldest of the released was 65 years old, the youngest was 19.

