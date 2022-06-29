Ukraine can count on NATO support for as long as it takes – Stoltenberg following summit meeting with Zelensky

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says the message of the NATO allies conveyed to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the summit is that the alliance will continue to support Ukraine for as long as necessary.

He said this at a press conference after the morning meeting of the leaders of the North Atlantic Alliance in Madrid on Wednesday.

"I am glad that President Zelenskyy is joining us today. And then after the invasion, allies have stepped up further, and more allies are now also delivering weapons, military aid and humanitarian, financial support to Ukraine. And it was a strong commitment from the NATO Summit last week to continue to further support Ukraine also with military support," Stoltenberg said.