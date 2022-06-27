Facts

16:44 27.06.2022

Exhibition of Russian equipment destroyed by Ukrainian defense forces opened in Warsaw

An exhibition of Russian equipment destroyed by Ukrainian defense forces "For our and your freedom" has been opened in Warsaw, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry has said.

"I am sincerely grateful to the Polish people and the Polish state for all the help that Ukraine received during the 124 days of rebuffing full-scale Russian aggression. Both in the rear and on the front line, Ukrainians feel the support of the Poles. Polish weapons strengthen our defense at the front. We will always remember this," Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maliar said at the opening of the exhibition.

The event was also attended by Head of the Office of the Prime Minister of Poland Michał Dworczyk, and Deputy Minister of National Defense of Poland Wojciech Skurkiewicz. Maliar personally thanked Dworczyk and the Office of the Prime Minister of Poland for their cooperation in organizing this exhibition.

"The exhibition is entitled 'For our and your freedom.' This expression is understandable both in Kyiv and in Warsaw. I hope that people who see this technique in Warsaw and then in other cities will feel better that we have a common goal. We want to show that Russian tanks can enter Europe through our territory only as exhibits. Ukraine has already proved that it is a reliable shield for Europe in the east," Maliar said.

It is noted that this is the first such exhibition in the territory of the EU and NATO countries.

