Facts

10:49 24.06.2022

Shmyhal: Ukraine-EU relations moving from neighborhood policy to enlargement one

1 min read
Shmyhal: Ukraine-EU relations moving from neighborhood policy to enlargement one

Relations between Ukraine and the European Union are moving from a policy of neighborhood to a policy of enlargement, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said.

"Candidate status is a high assessment of market transformations, thanks to which we have integrated energy, digital sphere, customs, transport and other key sectors into the EU economy. These are new prospects and new opportunities for Ukraine. Access to new EU financial support programs. These are new investments, new projects, new jobs, as well as support for post-war reconstruction," he said in a joint video message with the President and Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada on the occasion of granting Ukraine the EU candidate status.

"Now Ukraine has a legally assigned place in the European family. And relations between us and the EU are moving from a policy of neighborhood to a policy of enlargement," Shmyhal stressed.

 

Tags: #shmyhal

MORE ABOUT

18:12 02.06.2022
Ukraine calls on partners at level of govts, local authorities, individual companies to help Ukrainian cities and regions - Shmyhal

Ukraine calls on partners at level of govts, local authorities, individual companies to help Ukrainian cities and regions - Shmyhal

18:44 30.05.2022
Ukrainian govt, UNDP developing solutions for development of small, medium-sized businesses in Ukraine – Shmyhal

Ukrainian govt, UNDP developing solutions for development of small, medium-sized businesses in Ukraine – Shmyhal

19:19 25.05.2022
Russia's war against Ukraine destroys over 200 enterprises, 12 airports, over 1,000 educational institutions - Shmyhal

Russia's war against Ukraine destroys over 200 enterprises, 12 airports, over 1,000 educational institutions - Shmyhal

18:21 24.05.2022
Ukraine to be able to export about 800 MW of electricity daily to EU by year end – Shmyhal

Ukraine to be able to export about 800 MW of electricity daily to EU by year end – Shmyhal

18:06 24.05.2022
Ukraine preparing to join EU Convention on Common Transit Procedure, sign road freight transport agreement – Ukrainian PM

Ukraine preparing to join EU Convention on Common Transit Procedure, sign road freight transport agreement – Ukrainian PM

17:46 19.05.2022
Ukraine needs at least $15 bln of support for next three months to cover operational needs of budget - Shmyhal

Ukraine needs at least $15 bln of support for next three months to cover operational needs of budget - Shmyhal

18:59 18.05.2022
Ukraine calls on all intl partners to take leadership in process of restoring regions, communities or cities – Shmyhal

Ukraine calls on all intl partners to take leadership in process of restoring regions, communities or cities – Shmyhal

17:40 17.05.2022
Shmyhal: We aren’t asking European soldiers to defend our country, we are asking our partners to support us with weapons and finances

Shmyhal: We aren’t asking European soldiers to defend our country, we are asking our partners to support us with weapons and finances

15:55 09.05.2022
European Council President Michel arrives in Odesa, meets with Shmyhal

European Council President Michel arrives in Odesa, meets with Shmyhal

12:42 09.05.2022
Chairman of Bundestag Bas discusses strategic cooperation between Ukraine and Germany with PM Shmyhal

Chairman of Bundestag Bas discusses strategic cooperation between Ukraine and Germany with PM Shmyhal

AD

HOT NEWS

Russian invaders abduct relatives of Ukrainian servicemen, including children – Ukrainian intelligence

PACE: Flight MH17 shot down by a Russian-supplied Buk missile 'most convincing scenario by far'

SBU exposes Russia’s GRU agent network, which included MP Derkach

Zelensky expects Verkhovna Rada to adopt European integration laws

Zelensky: Ukraine to become member of EU in future

LATEST

Russian invaders abduct relatives of Ukrainian servicemen, including children – Ukrainian intelligence

Court arrests property of Russian businessman suspected of illegal mining in Ukraine, financing terrorism

PACE: Flight MH17 shot down by a Russian-supplied Buk missile 'most convincing scenario by far'

Kharkiv rescuers remove bodies of 179 people from debris since beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression

SBU exposes Russia’s GRU agent network, which included MP Derkach

Ukrainian Air Forces make series of airstrikes on Russian occupation forces

USA to continue to support Ukraine, which is carrying out further reforms on its way to EU – Ambassador

Russian forces lose 44 servicemen, two guns, several units of armored and motor vehicles in south – Pivden command

Enemy shells infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhia region

Enemy shells borderline districts in Chernihiv region – governor

AD
AD
AD
AD