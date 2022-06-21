Facts

10:00 21.06.2022

EU committed to supporting Ukraine – Borrell after EU Council meeting at FM level

EU High Representative Josep Borrell stated that all the foreign ministers of the Commonwealth member states have declared their full commitment to continue supporting Ukraine in every way.

Borrell spoke about this on Monday at a press conference that took place after the meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council. "The Ministers [of Foreign Affairs] stressed their full determination to continue supporting Ukraine from any point of view – militarily, putting pressure on Russia and working with [the] international community. I want to stress the importance of this commitment, because Russia's war against Ukraine is having damaging effects not only on Ukraine, but also on the whole world, through food and energy prices and it is also affecting the global economy," he said.

According to the EU High Representative, "the second issue on which the Foreign Affairs Council has been working on, is the European Commission's Opinion on the membership applications of Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia. You know that the European Council later this week should send the signal that we start the preparation for the European integration of these three countries. This is a powerful signal. This is a powerful signal that should be heard not only in Ukraine, not only in [the Republic of] Moldova and Georgia, but should echo loudly beyond our borders as a manifestation of our strength and unity and support to these three countries, and especially to the one that is being aggressed by Russia," Borrell stated.

"It seems that [President of Russia, Vladimir] Putin wants to destroy Ukraine physically. He wants to destroy its infrastructure, its cities, in order to annihilate the same idea of the Ukrainian nation. That is why we will continue supporting Ukraine as long as needed," he said.

