Zelensky in Mykolaiv discuss logistics, infrastructure issues, awards city mayor, head of regional administration

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky made a working trip to Mykolaiv region and held a meeting during which the state of the region's economy and ways to solve infrastructure issues were discussed, the website of the head of state reported.

"It was about restoring the water supply of the regional center … We paid attention to the situation in agriculture, in particular the problems associated with this year's harvest, providing farms with the necessary technical equipment and fuel. Also, the participants of the meeting focused on solving the issue of the availability of grain storage facilities and the formation of new logistics routes," the message reads.

The participants of the meeting discussed military threats from land and considered the situation on the Snake island. Special attention was paid to the logistical support of a separate group of troops Prymoria and their defense needs.

Zelensky awarded the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky III degree to Head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim and mayor of Mykolaiv Oleksandr Senkevych, and also awarded the military rank of Brigadier General to Colonel Andriy Hnatov.