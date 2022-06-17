Facts

18:37 17.06.2022

Russian forces mount missile attack on Pervomaisk, Kharkiv region, three people injured

1 min read
On Friday, June 17, at around 10:10, the Russian occupation forces mounted a missile attack on a municipal company in the town of Pervomaisk in Kharkiv region. Three employees of the company were injured.

"The missile hit a two-storey building and the security post near the entrance of the company's territory. The windows, ceiling and walls of the building were damaged. There were employees in the territory at the moment of the attack. One woman and two men were injured as a result of the explosion," the media liaison office of the Main Department of the National Police in Kharkiv region reported.

The police also said that those injured were hospitalized. The woman is conscious, while the two men are in the surgery department, the doctors are fighting for their lives, it said.

Investigators, experts, rescuers and prosecutors worked on the scene. All necessary evidences of the crime committed by Russia against civilians in Kharkiv region have been collected.

Tags: #missile #kharkiv_region

