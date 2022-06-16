War in Ukraine kills at least 4,452 civilians, 5,531 wounded – UN

Civilian casualties from February 24, when Russia started the war against Ukraine, to 00:00 on June 14 amounted to 9,983 civilians (while 9,931 the day before), including 4,452 killed (4,432), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has said on Wednesday, June 15.

"OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration," the UN said.

According to it, this concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), and Popasna (Luhansk region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties.

"Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes," the UN said.

According to confirmed UN data, some 1,712 men, some 1,144 women, 106 boys and 107 girls killed, while the gender of 67 children and 1,316 adults has not yet been determined.

Among the 5,531 wounded were 163 boys and 124 girls, as well as 172 children whose gender has not yet been determined.

Compared to the report the day before, three children were killed and three more were wounded.

OHCHR said that in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as of midnight on June 15, there were 2,414 (2,403) killed and 2,372 (2,359) wounded in government-controlled territory, and 169 (168) killed and 713 (707) wounded in territory controlled by self-proclaimed "republics."

In other regions of Ukraine under government control (in Kyiv, as well as in Zhytomyr, Zaporizhia, Kyiv, Sumy, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions), the UN recorded 1,869 (1,861) killed and 2,446 (2,443) wounded.

According to the report, the increase in figures from the previous summary should not be attributed only to the cases on June 14, since during this period the office verified a number of cases from previous days.