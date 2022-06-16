Facts

12:26 16.06.2022

War in Ukraine kills at least 4,452 civilians, 5,531 wounded – UN

2 min read
War in Ukraine kills at least 4,452 civilians, 5,531 wounded – UN

Civilian casualties from February 24, when Russia started the war against Ukraine, to 00:00 on June 14 amounted to 9,983 civilians (while 9,931 the day before), including 4,452 killed (4,432), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has said on Wednesday, June 15.

"OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration," the UN said.

According to it, this concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), and Popasna (Luhansk region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties.

"Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes," the UN said.

According to confirmed UN data, some 1,712 men, some 1,144 women, 106 boys and 107 girls killed, while the gender of 67 children and 1,316 adults has not yet been determined.

Among the 5,531 wounded were 163 boys and 124 girls, as well as 172 children whose gender has not yet been determined.

Compared to the report the day before, three children were killed and three more were wounded.

OHCHR said that in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as of midnight on June 15, there were 2,414 (2,403) killed and 2,372 (2,359) wounded in government-controlled territory, and 169 (168) killed and 713 (707) wounded in territory controlled by self-proclaimed "republics."

In other regions of Ukraine under government control (in Kyiv, as well as in Zhytomyr, Zaporizhia, Kyiv, Sumy, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions), the UN recorded 1,869 (1,861) killed and 2,446 (2,443) wounded.

According to the report, the increase in figures from the previous summary should not be attributed only to the cases on June 14, since during this period the office verified a number of cases from previous days.

Tags: #war

MORE ABOUT

18:32 15.06.2022
Russian aggressors disable 30% of solar plants, more than 90% of wind farms in Ukraine - Energy Minister

Russian aggressors disable 30% of solar plants, more than 90% of wind farms in Ukraine - Energy Minister

16:20 15.06.2022
Russian tanks must be stopped in Ukraine so that they never come to Prague – Zelensky says in Czech parliament

Russian tanks must be stopped in Ukraine so that they never come to Prague – Zelensky says in Czech parliament

14:15 15.06.2022
Russian aggressor loses 250 military personnel, six tanks, 25 armored vehicles in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Russian aggressor loses 250 military personnel, six tanks, 25 armored vehicles in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

14:46 14.06.2022
Zelensky: We ready to negotiate war end when 'opposing side' ready to end it

Zelensky: We ready to negotiate war end when 'opposing side' ready to end it

13:19 14.06.2022
Russian aggressor loses about 32,500 personnel in Ukraine – General Staff

Russian aggressor loses about 32,500 personnel in Ukraine – General Staff

11:35 14.06.2022
Enemy Ka-52 helicopter shot down by Ukrainian military in Kharkiv region – 93rd Motorized Brigade

Enemy Ka-52 helicopter shot down by Ukrainian military in Kharkiv region – 93rd Motorized Brigade

09:44 14.06.2022
Zelensky: We will come to cities and villages where our flag is not yet on administrative buildings

Zelensky: We will come to cities and villages where our flag is not yet on administrative buildings

18:24 13.06.2022
Enemy launches missile attack on Pryluky, three strikes recorded, evacuation announced in four villages due to fire hazard

Enemy launches missile attack on Pryluky, three strikes recorded, evacuation announced in four villages due to fire hazard

18:18 13.06.2022
Russia doesn’t abandon its plan to completely seize Ukraine – intelligence

Russia doesn’t abandon its plan to completely seize Ukraine – intelligence

12:56 09.06.2022
Ukrainian army loses up to 100 soldiers killed, up to 500 wounded daily – Reznikov

Ukrainian army loses up to 100 soldiers killed, up to 500 wounded daily – Reznikov

AD

HOT NEWS

Aid to Ukraine to continue as long as necessary for its struggle for independence – Scholz

Zelensky thanks Biden for support in fight against Russian aggressor

Macron, Scholz, Draghi arrive in Ukraine

UK, Denmark announce special donor conference on Ukraine in August – Zelensky

Western Balkan countries to reconstruct residential buildings in Irpin – Albanian PM

LATEST

Reznikov: Third meeting in Ramstein format shows NATO's unity, readiness to give more weapons

Aid to Ukraine to continue as long as necessary for its struggle for independence – Scholz

Four HIMARS installations to be delivered to Ukraine by end of month – US Department of Defense

Blinken: U.S. aid to Ukraine since start of Russian invasion reaches more than $5.6 bln

President of Romania arrives in Kyiv

Zelensky thanks Biden for support in fight against Russian aggressor

Macron, Scholz, Draghi arrive in Ukraine

UK, Denmark announce special donor conference on Ukraine in August – Zelensky

Western Balkan countries to reconstruct residential buildings in Irpin – Albanian PM

President of Ukraine, PMs of Albania, Montenegro, North Macedonia approve statement in support of granting Ukraine EU candidate status – Zelensky

AD
AD
AD
AD