15:17 15.06.2022

Court bans activities of Socialist Party in Ukraine

The Eights Court of Appeals in Lviv ruled to prohibit activities of the Socialist Party of Ukraine, the Chesno movement said.

"The court ruled to transfer the property of the Socialist Party and all of its organizations under state ownership. The court decision may be contested in the Supreme Court," the movement said on its website on Wednesday.

As reported, the Justice Ministry of Ukraine filed a lawsuit to the court to ban activities of the Socialist Party of Ukraine.

