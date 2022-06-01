Facts

13:16 01.06.2022

Russian invaders destroy over 1,000 high-rise buildings in Mariupol - mayor

1 min read
Russian invaders destroy over 1,000 high-rise buildings in Mariupol - mayor

Russian occupiers have destroyed more than 1,000 high-rise residential buildings in Mariupol, Mayor Vadym Boichenko said.

"There are 2,600 buildings in the city. They destroyed 50% to ashes - this is more than 1,000 buildings: these are our high-rise buildings, this is not a private sector, which is also destroyed in Mariupol," he said on the air of the national telethon #UArazom.

Earlier, adviser to the mayor of the city, Petro Andriuschenko said that the occupying authorities of Donetsk region were preparing to demolish most of the buildings they had shelled in Mariupol and, regardless of the condition of the apartments, intended to evict residents literally on the street.

Tags: #mariupol #destroyed
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:05 30.05.2022
Russian takes about 3,000 Ukrainians from Mariupol to filtration camp near Bezimenne settlement in past week - Defense Ministry

Russian takes about 3,000 Ukrainians from Mariupol to filtration camp near Bezimenne settlement in past week - Defense Ministry

09:22 26.05.2022
In Mariupol, Russian invaders announce extension of school year until Sept 1 - Andriuschenko

In Mariupol, Russian invaders announce extension of school year until Sept 1 - Andriuschenko

16:49 25.05.2022
At least 22,000 civilians killed in Mariupol - mayor's adviser

At least 22,000 civilians killed in Mariupol - mayor's adviser

11:43 24.05.2022
In Mariupol, while clearing rubble of high-rise building, about 200 dead bodies found - mayor's adviser

In Mariupol, while clearing rubble of high-rise building, about 200 dead bodies found - mayor's adviser

20:48 20.05.2022
Many of our pilots died during defense of Mariupol – Zelensky

Many of our pilots died during defense of Mariupol – Zelensky

20:36 20.05.2022
Russian occupiers complete removal of rubble, dead bodies from Drama Theater in Mariupol – mayor's adviser

Russian occupiers complete removal of rubble, dead bodies from Drama Theater in Mariupol – mayor's adviser

15:27 19.05.2022
Measures to evacuate Ukrainian military from Mariupol continue - AFU General Staff

Measures to evacuate Ukrainian military from Mariupol continue - AFU General Staff

15:55 17.05.2022
Russian occupiers urgently preparing "press tour" for foreign media to occupied territories to accuse Ukraine of murder and destruction - Ukrainian intelligence

Russian occupiers urgently preparing "press tour" for foreign media to occupied territories to accuse Ukraine of murder and destruction - Ukrainian intelligence

15:37 17.05.2022
More than 3,000 residents of Mariupol being held by occupiers in ‘filtration prison’ in village of Oleni vka, Donetsk region – Denisova

More than 3,000 residents of Mariupol being held by occupiers in ‘filtration prison’ in village of Oleni vka, Donetsk region – Denisova

10:12 17.05.2022
Mariupol garrison completes assigned combat mission - General Staff

Mariupol garrison completes assigned combat mission - General Staff

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Proposals to stop war, force Ukraine to give up territories due to Europe's, US' irrational fear of Russia - Podoliak

Progress in talks with Russia impossible until it abandons aggressive rhetoric - Podoliak

Decisions by political leaders in 2015-2016 one reason causing war - Podoliak

War should go according to scenario of Ukraine - Podoliak

Scholz says 15 mln rounds, 100,000 grenades supplied to Kyiv, tank delivery pending

LATEST

Proposals to stop war, force Ukraine to give up territories due to Europe's, US' irrational fear of Russia - Podoliak

Progress in talks with Russia impossible until it abandons aggressive rhetoric - Podoliak

Decisions by political leaders in 2015-2016 one reason causing war - Podoliak

War should go according to scenario of Ukraine - Podoliak

Stefanchuk to pay working visit to Germany

Russia violates absolutely all rights of Ukrainian children

Scholz says 15 mln rounds, 100,000 grenades supplied to Kyiv, tank delivery pending

Some 70% of Severodonetsk controlled by Russian occupiers, part of Ukrainian defenders retreat to more advantageous, prepared positions

IAEA sends second expert mission to Chornobyl NPP

Enemy missile hit Sloviansk microdistrict, private houses destroyed, no one injured

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD