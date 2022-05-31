Facts

17:57 31.05.2022

Zelensky counts on adoption of EU 6th sanctions package against Russia soon

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is counting on the adoption by the European Union of the 6th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation in the near future.

"We discussed the need to strengthen sanctions against Russia. We are unanimous in our views on this issue. In a situation where more than 50 days have passed between the 5th and 6th sanctions packages against the Russian Federation, this is not acceptable. But we see progress with the approval of the 6th sanctions package. We hope that it will be adopted in the near future," Zelensky said at a briefing with the Slovak president in Kyiv on Tuesday.

According to him, the key restrictions against Russia should force it to end the war.

As reported, on the evening of May 30, the leaders of the EU countries agreed on the sixth package of sanctions against Russia. It provides for an embargo on the import of two-thirds of the volume of Russian oil and the disconnection of Russian Sberbank from the international SWIFT system.

Tags: #sanctions #zelensky
