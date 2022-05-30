Facts

15:46 30.05.2022

Situation in Severodonetsk is difficult, street fighting going on in vicinity – Defense Ministry

The situation in Severodonetsk (Luhansk region) is difficult, street fighting is already taking place in the vicinity, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Oleksandr Motuzianyk has said.

"Regarding Severodonetsk: the situation is difficult, street fighting is already underway in the vicinity. Ukrainian servicemen are holding back the assault actions of the enemy, who also abandons personnel, somewhere he fails - it retreats," Motuzianyk said at a briefing at Ukraine media center on Monday.

He said the situation is really difficult, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine keep it under control.

"Reconnaissance is working, all the plans of the enemy are known to us. Our aerial reconnaissance is also working. Therefore, I have optimistic views on this situation," Motuzianyk said.

The spokesperson said the Armed Forces of Ukraine are taking all exhaustive measures to prevent the encirclement of the grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk.

According to him, the assault is being carried out in several directions. The most fierce battles are taking place in Severodonetsk, Bakhmut and Kurakhove directions.

Tags: #war #severodonetsk
