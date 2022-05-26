Facts

19:19 26.05.2022

Leader of group of arms dealers detained in Lviv

The leader of a group of arms dealers was detained in Lviv by police officers of the region, the communication department of the main department of the National Police in Lviv region reports.

The man led a group of five residents of Lviv, Ternopil and Zakarpattia regions, including private carriers.

"The criminal group specialized in illegal acquisition, storage and sale of unregistered firearms, including abroad: carriers delivered disassembled weapons abroad," the police said in a statement.

Last fall, the Ukrainian police passed information about two members of the group to the Polish police, who detained the attackers. Currently, the case against them is pending in court.

Today, law enforcement officers detained the leader of the group and conducted searches at his and other defendants' in the case residence place.

"Grenades, pistols, cartridges, a TNT bomb weighing 750 grams, an improvised explosive device, an RPG, instructions for collecting explosives and 20,000 U.S. dollars were confiscated".

The detainee was informed of suspicion of committing a criminal offense under Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal handling of weapons and ammunition).

