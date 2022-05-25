Vodafone Ukraine resumes studies at Big Data Lab school

Mobile operator Vodafone Ukraine has resumed the training process of extensive data analysts after a three-month break.

According to the company's press service on Wednesday, the training takes place online under wartime conditions in compliance with safety rules during air raids.

"The intensive six-month course at the Big Data Lab school is already approaching the final stage of training and provides the full range of knowledge necessary to start a career in data science: training modules on studying fundamental mathematical disciplines, engineering of extensive data and domain expertise. Knowledge is consolidated by practice in working with real extensive Vodafone data," the message says.

The company notes that, as in the pre-war period, training takes place online three times a week. During lectures, students can communicate with teachers in the same way as in full-time study. Lectures can be viewed in recordings.

The team of teachers consists of teachers from technical universities in Ukraine and the world. In addition, it includes practicing data science experts.

Currently, Vodafone Ukraine is considering the possibility of a new set in September.