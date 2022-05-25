Facts

20:14 25.05.2022

Vodafone Ukraine resumes studies at Big Data Lab school

1 min read
Vodafone Ukraine resumes studies at Big Data Lab school

 Mobile operator Vodafone Ukraine has resumed the training process of extensive data analysts after a three-month break.

According to the company's press service on Wednesday, the training takes place online under wartime conditions in compliance with safety rules during air raids.

"The intensive six-month course at the Big Data Lab school is already approaching the final stage of training and provides the full range of knowledge necessary to start a career in data science: training modules on studying fundamental mathematical disciplines, engineering of extensive data and domain expertise. Knowledge is consolidated by practice in working with real extensive Vodafone data," the message says.

The company notes that, as in the pre-war period, training takes place online three times a week. During lectures, students can communicate with teachers in the same way as in full-time study. Lectures can be viewed in recordings.

The team of teachers consists of teachers from technical universities in Ukraine and the world. In addition, it includes practicing data science experts.

Currently, Vodafone Ukraine is considering the possibility of a new set in September.

Tags: #vodafone
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:04 23.05.2022
Vodafone Ukraine expands provision of free minutes, gigabytes in roaming to 32 countries

Vodafone Ukraine expands provision of free minutes, gigabytes in roaming to 32 countries

20:32 03.05.2022
Vodafone restores 71% of mobile communication coverage in Kherson region

Vodafone restores 71% of mobile communication coverage in Kherson region

13:58 07.04.2022
Vodafone Ukraine restores communication in settlements of Bucha district

Vodafone Ukraine restores communication in settlements of Bucha district

15:09 01.04.2022
Vodafone Ukraine makes free calls to Ukrainian embassies for evacuated Ukrainians

Vodafone Ukraine makes free calls to Ukrainian embassies for evacuated Ukrainians

19:21 31.03.2022
Vodafone Retail opens 287 stores, donates UAH 15 mln to AFU

Vodafone Retail opens 287 stores, donates UAH 15 mln to AFU

18:09 31.03.2022
Vodafone Ukraine restores communication in eight settlements of Kherson region

Vodafone Ukraine restores communication in eight settlements of Kherson region

13:43 01.03.2022
Vodafone Ukraine to provide business customers with access to communications even without payment

Vodafone Ukraine to provide business customers with access to communications even without payment

12:43 09.02.2022
Vodafone Ukraine redeems eurobonds for $45 mln

Vodafone Ukraine redeems eurobonds for $45 mln

17:04 31.01.2022
Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine do not record increase in number of hacker attacks on networks

Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine do not record increase in number of hacker attacks on networks

16:56 28.12.2021
Vodafone Ukraine plans to invest UAH 500 mln in fixed Internet development in 2022

Vodafone Ukraine plans to invest UAH 500 mln in fixed Internet development in 2022

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EU, USA, UK create Advisory Group to coordinate efforts to bring to justice those involved in war crimes during Russia’s war against Ukraine

Russian troops trying to establish full control over territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – AFU General Staff

Defense Ministry doesn’t confirm interpretation of alleged retreat of Ukrainian army in Ukraine’s east - spokesperson

There are killed and wounded amid shelling attack on Balakliya

Ukrainian MFA condemns Russian president decree on issuance of Russian passports in occupied territories

LATEST

EU, USA, UK create Advisory Group to coordinate efforts to bring to justice those involved in war crimes during Russia’s war against Ukraine

Zelensky instructs Shmyhal to work out issue of introducing visa regime with Russia

Hungary still against oil embargo against Russia, demands that European Commission solve problem of energy security

Russian troops trying to establish full control over territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – AFU General Staff

Defense Ministry doesn’t confirm interpretation of alleged retreat of Ukrainian army in Ukraine’s east - spokesperson

Combat army readiness checks planned at ten training grounds of Belarus – Ukraine’s Defense Ministry

Ukraine asks Meta for 'green corridor' to speed up moderation of Ukrainian appeals – Dpty PM Fedorov

Ministers of some countries ready to facilitate rapid integration of documents in Diia into their national systems – Fedorov

Ukraine insists on secondary sanctions, expansion of list of goods prohibited for export to Russia

There are killed and wounded amid shelling attack on Balakliya

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD