20:56 23.05.2022

Two dozen countries announce new military assistance to Ukraine – Pentagon chief

Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin said that 20 countries have decided to send additional military assistance to Kyiv.

"About 20 countries have announced new security assistance packages. Many countries are donating critically needed artillery ammunition (...), tanks and other armored vehicles," Austin said at a press conference on Monday following a meeting of the Ukrainian Defense Contact Group.

He said that other countries have taken on new commitments to train the Ukrainian military.

Austin thanked the Czech Republic for its significant support, including the recent transfer of combat helicopters, tanks and missile systems.

In addition, the chief of the Pentagon announced Denmark's decision to send Ukraine a Harpoon anti-ship missile launcher and ammunition.

In addition, the Pentagon chief welcomed the contribution of Italy, Greece, Norway and Poland to the supply of Ukraine with artillery. Separately, Austin noted the role of Britain in coordinating the transfer of military assistance to Ukraine.

The chief of the Pentagon announced that the third meeting of the Ukrainian Defense Contact Group will be held on June 15 on the sidelines of the meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.

The group's first meeting took place in April at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

