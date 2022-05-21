Olena Zelenska: I am waiting for family to unite like all families in Ukraine

Olena Zelenska, wife of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, is waiting for "the family to unite, like all families in Ukraine."

"The family is separated. But he lives at work. For two months and a half we didn't see each other at all, we only talked on the phone," she said in an interview with ICTV, shown on Saturday during a telethon.

"We are waiting that we will unite like all families in Ukraine," Zelenska said.