Facts

18:37 20.05.2022

As result of strike on Lozova, seven people wounded, including child

1 min read

On May 20, at about 15.00, Russian aggressors attacked Lozova, Kharkiv region, according to preliminary information, seven people were wounded.

"According to preliminary information, there are seven victims, including a child. There are no deaths yet," Director of the Center for Emergency Medical Aid and Disaster Medicine Viktor Zabashta told Interfax-Ukraine.

Mayor of Lozova Serhiy Zelensky said on his Facebook page that the missile threat remains and urged residents not to leave shelters.

Tags: #lozova
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:03 22.03.2022
As result of Russian strikes on Lozova, there are wounded among civilians, boiler rooms temporarily turned off

As result of Russian strikes on Lozova, there are wounded among civilians, boiler rooms temporarily turned off

16:42 22.03.2022
Occupiers attack enterprises in Lozova in Kharkiv region

Occupiers attack enterprises in Lozova in Kharkiv region

10:42 01.08.2018
Military prosecutor's office refutes reports of arrest of suspects in murder of serviceman in Lozova

Military prosecutor's office refutes reports of arrest of suspects in murder of serviceman in Lozova

16:05 16.04.2018
Lozova Machinery enter Croatian market

Lozova Machinery enter Croatian market

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to give no consent to alternatives for EU membership – Yermak

Interior Ministry says 5-7 years required to clear Ukraine's territory

Seriously wounded soldiers from Azovstal receive assistance, evacuated with further exchange, process with bodies of deceased continues - Azov regiment commander

Russian army has lost about 28,700 soldiers during full–scale invasion of Ukraine – Defense Ministry

Zaluzhny takes part in meeting of NATO Military Committee at commanders-in-Chief level

LATEST

Ukraine to receive first Gepard tanks from Germany in July – media

Ukraine waiting for weapons, including MLRS systems – Yermak

Interior Ministry says due to intl aid there will be enough forces, means to clear mine territories soon

Ukraine to give no consent to alternatives for EU membership – Yermak

Interior Ministry says 5-7 years required to clear Ukraine's territory

Ireland working on seizure of Russian assets for further transfer in favor of Ukraine – PM's meeting with chairs of Irish Parliament

Zelensky: Some 42 states to join Ukraine's proceedings against Russia in ICJ

Ukraine studies Italy's proposals on ways to end Russia's war against Ukraine - MFA

Master plan for restoration of Trostianets will be based on principles of sustainable development - iC consulenten

The memory of the fallen Ukrainians was honored during the march of vyshyvanka in Israel - The Embassy

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD