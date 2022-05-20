As result of strike on Lozova, seven people wounded, including child

On May 20, at about 15.00, Russian aggressors attacked Lozova, Kharkiv region, according to preliminary information, seven people were wounded.

"According to preliminary information, there are seven victims, including a child. There are no deaths yet," Director of the Center for Emergency Medical Aid and Disaster Medicine Viktor Zabashta told Interfax-Ukraine.

Mayor of Lozova Serhiy Zelensky said on his Facebook page that the missile threat remains and urged residents not to leave shelters.