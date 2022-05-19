Facts

13:58 19.05.2022

Counteroffensive takes more time than defense – Venislavsky on extending martial law for three months

2 min read
Counteroffensive takes more time than defense – Venislavsky on extending martial law for three months

MP of the Servant of the People faction, member of the parliamentary committee on national security, defense and intelligence Fedir Venislavsky notes that any counteroffensive takes more time than defense, which is why Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky proposed extending martial law for three months at once, the website of the political force reported on Thursday.

"Since February 24, we have already extended martial law twice. Now we understand that the enemy is focusing on building fortifications in temporarily controlled territories. Going on the counteroffensive is more difficult tasks than defense. So we must be aware that we are unlikely to be able to liberate the entire territory of Ukraine within the next month," Venislavsky stated on the air of the TV marathon.

According to him, there is also a legal component of such a decision. When the president introduces the legal regime of martial law, and the parliament approves, Ukraine must inform the UN about the restrictions on constitutional rights and freedoms that are introduced under martial law. "We have extended this regime twice, and each time our diplomats appeal to the UN and explain what restrictions will be in place. In order not to repeat this procedure every month, there is a decision to extend martial law for three months. If before that we manage to liberate Ukraine, then we will simply cancel martial law," the MP explained.

As reported, on May 18, the parliament registered bill No. 7389 approving the presidential decree on extending martial law in Ukraine from May 25 for 90 days.

Tags: #martial_law
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:42 18.05.2022
Zelensky proposes to Rada to extend martial law, period of general mobilization in Ukraine for 90 days

Zelensky proposes to Rada to extend martial law, period of general mobilization in Ukraine for 90 days

15:11 19.04.2022
Zelensky proposes extending martial law for 30 days, until May 25

Zelensky proposes extending martial law for 30 days, until May 25

18:36 31.03.2022
Culture Ministry, Defense Ministry urge media to follow rules during martial law, present information in balanced way

Culture Ministry, Defense Ministry urge media to follow rules during martial law, present information in balanced way

19:10 25.02.2022
Govt approves additional types of monetary support for military personnel in connection with martial law

Govt approves additional types of monetary support for military personnel in connection with martial law

09:05 24.02.2022
Verkhovna Rada declares martial law in Ukraine

Verkhovna Rada declares martial law in Ukraine

13:09 23.02.2022
Martial law in Ukraine to be introduced only if necessary – Danilov

Martial law in Ukraine to be introduced only if necessary – Danilov

09:08 24.03.2021
Martial law ends in Armenia

Martial law ends in Armenia

17:53 11.01.2019
More than 800 Russian nationals denied entry in Ukraine by State Border Guard Service of Ukraine since end of martial law

More than 800 Russian nationals denied entry in Ukraine by State Border Guard Service of Ukraine since end of martial law

16:04 26.12.2018
NSDC to consider shortcomings of martial law administration discovered during martial law — Poroshenko

NSDC to consider shortcomings of martial law administration discovered during martial law — Poroshenko

13:31 26.12.2018
Almost 1,650 Russian citizens refused entry into Ukraine amid martial law – Ukrainian Border Service

Almost 1,650 Russian citizens refused entry into Ukraine amid martial law – Ukrainian Border Service

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Court gives permission for Yanukovych arrest in case of illegal crossing of state border

Rada proposes to recognize Putin as war criminal

Measures to evacuate Ukrainian military from Mariupol continue - AFU General Staff

European Parliament votes for abolition of EU import duties for Ukraine

European Commission to assess Ukraine's application for EU membership by end of June – Scholz

LATEST

Court gives permission for Yanukovych arrest in case of illegal crossing of state border

Rada proposes to recognize Putin as war criminal

Russia starts engineering equipment of Ziabrovka airfield in Gomel region, situation in Transnistria stable, tense - General Staff

Digital Ministry, European Commission start consultations on Ukraine's accession to Digital Europe Programme

Measures to evacuate Ukrainian military from Mariupol continue - AFU General Staff

Ukraine, Egypt to coordinate efforts for Russia to unblock food exports from Ukraine - Kuleba

European Parliament votes for abolition of EU import duties for Ukraine

Embassy of Switzerland resumes work in Kyiv

British Foreign Office sends UAH 182 mln to special account to support Ukraine's Armed Forces

Antonov Airlines moves base to Leipzig

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD