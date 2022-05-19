Counteroffensive takes more time than defense – Venislavsky on extending martial law for three months

MP of the Servant of the People faction, member of the parliamentary committee on national security, defense and intelligence Fedir Venislavsky notes that any counteroffensive takes more time than defense, which is why Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky proposed extending martial law for three months at once, the website of the political force reported on Thursday.

"Since February 24, we have already extended martial law twice. Now we understand that the enemy is focusing on building fortifications in temporarily controlled territories. Going on the counteroffensive is more difficult tasks than defense. So we must be aware that we are unlikely to be able to liberate the entire territory of Ukraine within the next month," Venislavsky stated on the air of the TV marathon.

According to him, there is also a legal component of such a decision. When the president introduces the legal regime of martial law, and the parliament approves, Ukraine must inform the UN about the restrictions on constitutional rights and freedoms that are introduced under martial law. "We have extended this regime twice, and each time our diplomats appeal to the UN and explain what restrictions will be in place. In order not to repeat this procedure every month, there is a decision to extend martial law for three months. If before that we manage to liberate Ukraine, then we will simply cancel martial law," the MP explained.

As reported, on May 18, the parliament registered bill No. 7389 approving the presidential decree on extending martial law in Ukraine from May 25 for 90 days.