Facts

13:39 19.05.2022

Embassy of Switzerland resumes work in Kyiv

1 min read
The Embassy of Switzerland in Ukraine is resuming work in Kyiv, the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reported.

"Two and a half months after the temporary closure, Switzerland is reopening its embassy in Ukraine: five Foreign Ministry employees will return to Kyiv in the coming days. This decision is based on an in-depth analysis of the security situation in the Ukrainian capital," the Swiss Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

In the first phase, Ambassador Claude Wilde will return with a team of four staff members.

"The physical presence of the Swiss Ambassador and his team will facilitate contact with the Ukrainian authorities, which is also important in connection with the Ukraine Reconstruction Conference (URC2022), which will be held in Lugano on July 4 and July 5," the Foreign Ministry said.

In the coming weeks, embassy staff will also focus on such key issues as coordinating reconstruction and development projects and humanitarian assistance, providing good offices and media coverage of the situation in Ukraine.

Tags: #embassy #switzerland
