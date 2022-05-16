Facts

19:05 16.05.2022

At least ten people killed as result of enemy shelling in Severodonetsk – local authorities

1 min read
At least ten people killed as result of enemy shelling in Severodonetsk – local authorities

At least ten people were killed as a result of enemy shelling in Severodonetsk, rescue searches continue, Head of Luhansk Military Regional Administration Serhiy Haidai has said.

"Rashists are raiding Severodonetsk without stopping. At least ten people were killed. It is extremely difficult to check the area because of new shelling. I urge you: if you decide to stay in the city, stay in shelters all the time! Rescue searches continue," he said in your Telegram channel.

Tags: #war #severodonetsk
