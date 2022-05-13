Facts

13:30 13.05.2022

European Council President supports increase in funding for military equipment for Ukraine to EUR 2 bln

1 min read
European Council President supports increase in funding for military equipment for Ukraine to EUR 2 bln

President of the European Council Charles Michel supported the proposal of the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, to further increase the financing of the European Peace Fund to EUR 2 billion for military equipment for Ukraine.

"Full support to Josep Borrell for his proposal to further increase the funding of the European Peace Facility to EUR 2 billion for military equipment for Ukraine, " Michel said on Twitter Friday.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: Russians should understand they are not welcome in Italy

Zelensky interview with Rai 1: I don't think Putin will be able to save face, but Russians should save their state

Zelensky: I am ready to talk with Putin, but without his intermediaries, on terms of dialogue

Zelensky: Some European leaders believe it’s necessary to find opportunities for dialogue with Putin. We’ve been looking for them for many years

EU to issue additional EUR 500 mln military aid to Ukraine - Borrell

LATEST

Zelensky: Russians should understand they are not welcome in Italy

Zelensky interview with Rai 1: I don't think Putin will be able to save face, but Russians should save their state

Zelensky: I am ready to talk with Putin, but without his intermediaries, on terms of dialogue

Zelensky: Some European leaders believe it’s necessary to find opportunities for dialogue with Putin. We’ve been looking for them for many years

Russian occupiers shell 22 settlements of Donetsk region in day

Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra to perform at number 12 in Eurovision 2022 final on May 14

SBU bans 13 foreign journalists, commissioned by Russia, from entering Ukraine

EU to issue additional EUR 500 mln military aid to Ukraine - Borrell

Russia loses 26,900 military, 200 aircraft since Feb 24 in Ukraine - General Staff

USA registers bill to investigate Russian war crimes in Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD