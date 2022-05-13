European Council President supports increase in funding for military equipment for Ukraine to EUR 2 bln
President of the European Council Charles Michel supported the proposal of the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, to further increase the financing of the European Peace Fund to EUR 2 billion for military equipment for Ukraine.
"Full support to Josep Borrell for his proposal to further increase the funding of the European Peace Facility to EUR 2 billion for military equipment for Ukraine, " Michel said on Twitter Friday.