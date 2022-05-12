Finnish president, PM speak in favor of immediate entry into NATO

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin have spoken in favor of Finland's immediate entry into NATO in a joint statement on Thursday.

"Finland must apply for NATO membership without delay," the statement said.

They said they were hoping that "the national steps still needed to make this decision will be taken rapidly within the next few days."

"NATO membership would strengthen Finland's security. As a member of NATO, Finland would strengthen the entire defense alliance," the statement said.