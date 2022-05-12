Facts

10:13 12.05.2022

Zelensky: Grateful to President Biden for signing law on lend-lease on May 9

1 min read
Zelensky: Grateful to President Biden for signing law on lend-lease on May 9

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked U.S. President Joseph Biden for signing the law on lend-lease on May 9.

According to the head of state, lend-lease became one of the key preconditions for the victory of the anti-Hitler coalition in World War II and radically changed the balance of power in Europe.

"Hitler's Germany, even taking into account all the resources in the territories it seized, could not oppose anything to the potential of the allies on the foundation of American forces," Zelensky said in an evening video message on Wednesday.

"It is no coincidence that the new lend-lease law to protect democracy in Ukraine was signed on May 9. I am personally grateful to President Biden for this support, for this decision and for such symbolism. Because we are now defending freedom and the right to life for all free peoples in the war against tyranny, which poses no less threat to Europe than it was 80 years ago," he said.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Opposition Platform for Life faction officially ceases to exist in Rada - MP

G7 meeting at leader level on May 8 primarily about guarantees of Ukraine's security - Zelensky

Some 788 cruise, ballistic missiles launched from Russia, Belarus against Ukraine since Feb 24 – AFU General Staff

War to end when Russia gives us back right to live – Zelensky at meeting with French students

Russian fleet continues to launch missile strikes on Ukraine, block civilian shipping in Black, Azov Seas - General Staff

LATEST

Opposition Platform for Life faction officially ceases to exist in Rada - MP

Russian occupiers keep in prison ‘unfiltered’ Mariupol residents - Denisova

Zelensky welcomes readiness of Finland to apply for NATO membership

Gas pipeline damaged as result of enemy shelling in Kharkiv region, 17,500 households left without gas

Lithuania resides over 50,000 Ukrainians, third of them already employed – ambassador

Digital Transformation Ministry to open Diia.Business center in Warsaw for IDPs

The Washington Post to create bureau in Kyiv

Finnish president, PM speak in favor of immediate entry into NATO

EU, Japan demand from Russia to immediately stop war against Ukraine, reaffirm full support of Kyiv – statement

Enemy troops lose 300 personnel over past day - General Staff

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD