Zelensky: Grateful to President Biden for signing law on lend-lease on May 9

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked U.S. President Joseph Biden for signing the law on lend-lease on May 9.

According to the head of state, lend-lease became one of the key preconditions for the victory of the anti-Hitler coalition in World War II and radically changed the balance of power in Europe.

"Hitler's Germany, even taking into account all the resources in the territories it seized, could not oppose anything to the potential of the allies on the foundation of American forces," Zelensky said in an evening video message on Wednesday.

"It is no coincidence that the new lend-lease law to protect democracy in Ukraine was signed on May 9. I am personally grateful to President Biden for this support, for this decision and for such symbolism. Because we are now defending freedom and the right to life for all free peoples in the war against tyranny, which poses no less threat to Europe than it was 80 years ago," he said.