Facts

13:43 11.05.2022

Prosecutor General: First Russian soldier will stand trial for murder of civilian in Sumy region

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine (PGO) has sent an indictment to the court against the Russian soldier for the murder of a civilian in Sumy region, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said.

"The first Russian soldier will stand trial for the murder of a civilian in Sumy region. The PGO has sent an indictment to the court against commander of the military unit 32010 of the 4th Tank Kantemirov Division of Moscow region, Vadim Shishimarin," the Prosecutor General wrote on her Facebook page on Wednesday.

According to the Prosecutor General, the investigation found that this 21-year-old Russian military killed an unarmed resident of the village of Chupakhivka, Sumy region, on February 28, 2022, who was driving a bicycle along the side of the road.

"Before that, the column in which Sergeant Shishimarin was had been smashed by our Armed Forces. While running away, he and four other colleagues fired at a private car with machine guns and took possession of it. In a stolen car with broken wheels, the invaders drove into the village. On the way, we saw a man who was returning home and talking on the phone. One of the soldiers ordered the sergeant to kill a civilian so that he would not inform the Ukrainian defenders about them. He fired several aimed shots through the open window of the car from a Kalashnikov assault rifle into the head of the 62-year-old victim. The man died on the spot just a few dozen meters from his house," the prosecutor General said.

Currently, according to the Prosecutor General, the suspect Shishimarin is in custody.

"Prosecutors and SBU investigators have collected enough evidence of his involvement in the violation of the laws and customs of war connected with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). For these actions, he faces from 10 to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment," Venediktova added.

Tags: #court #russian #soldier
