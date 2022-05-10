Facts

Volnovakha 90% destroyed - MPLubynets

The town of Volnovakha, Donetsk region, has been destroyed by 90% as a result of military operations, said head of the parliamentary committee on human rights, de-occupation and reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories, national minorities and interethnic relations Dmytro Lubynets.

"The town is 90% destroyed, there is no electricity, water supply, gas supply, Ukrainian mobile operators," he said at a briefing at the Ukraine-Ukrinform Media Center on Tuesday.

