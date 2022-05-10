War in Ukraine claims lives of at least 3,381 civilians, 3,680 more wounded – UN

Civilian casualties from February 24, when Russia started the war against Ukraine, to 24:00 on May 9 totaled 7,061 civilians (the report three days earlier said 6,802), including 3,381 dead (3,309), the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said Monday.

"OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration, " the report reads.

This concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), and Popasna (Luhansk region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties. They are subject to further verification and are not included in the above statistics.

"Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes, " it says.

The UN confirmed that 1,227 men, 787 women, 91 boys and 75 girls were killed, while the gender of 69 children and 1,132 adults could not be determined yet.

The 3,680 wounded include 93 boys and 83 girls, as well as 170 children whose gender has not been determined yet.

Compared to the report made a day earlier, one child was killed and 16 others were wounded.

OHCHR indicates that as of midnight on May 6, there were 1,699 (1,646) deaths and 1,441 (1,312) injuries in government-controlled territory and 111 (108) deaths and 443 (420) injuries in territory controlled by self-proclaimed "republics" in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

In other regions of Ukraine under government control (in Kyiv, as well as Zhytomyr, Zaporizhia, Kyiv, Sumy, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions) the UN recorded 1,571 (1,555) deaths and 1,796 (1,761) wounded.

The daily summary traditionally states that the increase in numbers to the previous summary should not be attributed only to cases on May 6-8, as the Office verified some cases from the previous days during this period.