In temporarily occupied Izium, bodies of 44 people found under rubble of house destroyed by invaders – Synehubov

The bodies of 44 civilians were found under the rubble of a five-story apartment building in the temporarily occupied Izium, Kharkiv region, which was destroyed by the invaders at the beginning of March.

This was reported by Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov on his Telegram channel.

"This is another horrible war crime of the occupiers against the civilian population! We record each one, and they will pay for each one," Synehubov said.