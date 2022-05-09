Facts

21:13 09.05.2022

Over 1 mln Ukrainians taken to Russia's territory – Denisova

More than 1 million Ukrainian citizens have been illegally taken to the territory of Russia, Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova has said.

"More than 1.185 million of our citizens, including more than 200,000 children, were taken to the territory of Russia," Denisova said at a briefing in Kyiv on Monday.

According to her, those citizens of Ukraine who have been "filtered" in "filtration camps" created by Russia in the temporarily occupied territories are subjected to forced deportation.

She said that some "filtration camps" contain more than 20,000 Ukrainian citizens.

Denisova showed three certificates that are necessary for a person to be able to move in the occupied territories: about passing fingerprinting (confirms that a person has passed the filtration), a pass for moving around the settlement where the filtration camp is located, and a pass that is needed to leave outside the village.

According to her, nothing is known about the fate of those who did not pass the filtration.

