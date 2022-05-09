Evacuation and treatment abroad of seriously ill and wounded patients is free – Health Ministry

Evacuation, transportation and treatment abroad of seriously ill and injured patients in the framework of cooperation with the European Commission are free of charge, the press service of the Ministry of Health reported on Monday.

At the same time, the ministry clarified that adults and children with severe injuries, burns and diseases requiring specialized and emergency medical care are being evacuated abroad.

The agency also emphasized that any fees for the treatment of such patients abroad are a personal initiative of individuals and organizations with whom the ministry has nothing to do.