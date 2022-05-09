Today Ukraine to give EU answers to second part of questionnaire for obtaining EU candidate status – Shmyhal at meeting with Michel

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, at a meeting with President of the European Council Charles Michel, said that today Ukraine will submit to the EU the answers to the second part of the questionnaire for obtaining the status of a candidate for the European Union.

"Odesa, like many other cities of our state, has already experienced destruction from the Russian aggressor. The bombardment of Odesa by Russian missiles is happening daily, as it happened just ten minutes ago with two missiles. Both yesterday and today, every day the invaders are trying to destroy this beautiful city. And we are faced with the task of rebuilding everything that was destroyed by the aggressor," Shmyhal was quoted by the government press service following the meeting.

The Prime Minister thanked the President of the European Council for his willingness to help restore democratic Ukraine.

"Today, Ukraine, as well as the whole of Europe, is experiencing one of the most difficult trials in its history. Granting Ukraine the status of a candidate for EU membership would be a powerful signal of support for our people, as well as a response to Russia's military aggression and attempts to revise the post-war world order," Shmyhal said.

In addition, the parties touched upon the issue of unblocking Ukrainian seaports and coordinated further joint steps to resolve the issue of ensuring the export of Ukrainian agricultural products.

They also discussed the tightening of sanctions pressure on Russia.

Among other things, Shmyhal thanked the European Union for the comprehensive support and financial assistance in the amount of EUR 1.5 billion under the European Peace Facility for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as for the budgetary support of Ukraine in the amount of EUR 1.2 billion.

In turn, Michel said the European Union is ready to continue pressure on Russia through sanctions, and the EU countries are already close to a decision to ban the import of Russian oil.