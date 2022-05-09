Three missiles fired by Russian occupiers in Odesa, two hit residential area, one shot down by air defense – local authorities

On Sunday, May 8, Russian occupiers fired missiles at Odesa, two of which hit a residential area of the city, one was shot down by air defense. The fires that have arisen have been eliminated, there are no casualties, Spokesperson for the head of Odesa Regional Military Administration Serhiy Bratchuk said.

"Odesa. Another missile attack. Another enemy 'winged death' was shot down by air defense forces, two others hit a residential area. There were no casualties," he said on his Telegram channel on Sunday evening, May 8.

Pivden (South) task force said that on May 8 at 16:20 three missiles fired from aircraft from the Black Sea were directed to Odesa.

"One was shot down by air defense, the other two hit a residential area, destroying recreation areas. The fire that broke out at the site of impact, with an area of ​​15 square meters, was eliminated by four special vehicles and 15 rescuers. The task force of the national police to fix the crime against Ukraine. There are no victims," ​​Odesa City Council said on its Telegram channel.