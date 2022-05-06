AFU fully restores control over five villages in Kharkiv region – General Staff

The greatest activity of the Russian occupation army continues to be observed in Slobozhansk and Donetsk directions; in Slobozhansk direction the enemy continues to build up a group of troops, according to the operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) as of 18.00 on Friday.

As a result of the offensive by the units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in Kharkiv region, control was completely restored over the villages of Oleksandrivka, Fedorivka, Ukrayinka, Shestakove and Peremoha, as well as over part of the village of Cherkaski Tyshky.

The occupiers are blockading some settlements of Kharkiv region, intensively shelling Ukrainian positions, including with the use of multiple rocket launchers, unsuccessfully tried to advance in the direction of the village of Nova Dmytrivka.

The occupiers unsuccessfully tried to establish control over the city of Rubizhne and the village of Voyevodivka, Luhansk region in Severodonetsk direction, conducted reconnaissance in battle in the direction of the village of Prechystivka, Donetsk region, but had no success, retreated.

"The enemy does not stop offensive operations in the Eastern Operational Zone in order to establish full control over the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and to hold the land corridor between these territories and the occupied Crimea. The enemy launches missile attacks on transport infrastructure facilities and residential areas of settlements of our state... The enemy continues suffer significant losses in personnel and equipment," the AFU said.