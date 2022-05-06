Facts

11:27 06.05.2022

Ministry of Reintegration calls on Doctors Without Borders to form evacuation mission to rescue defenders of Azovstal

The Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine calls on the international medical organization Doctors Without Borders to form an evacuation mission to rescue the Ukrainian military defending the territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant in Mariupol.

"The miserable conditions in which all those surrounded at Azovstal are, the lack of access to medical care, the deterioration of their physical and psychological condition are a clear violation of Section IX of Article 55 of the Charter of the United Nations," Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Iryna Vereschuk said in a letter to MSF Chairman in Ukraine Michel-Olivier Lacharité," the MSF press service said on Friday.

It is specified that Iryna Vereschuk also noted that, according to the charter, MSF provides assistance to the population in trouble or is the victims of armed conflicts.

"Therefore, based on the principles that MSF is guided by, the Ministry of Reintegration asks to form a mission to evacuate the defenders of Mariupol, who are now at the Azovstal metallurgical plant. Assess their physical and mental condition, collect evidence of the conditions in which they are, and provide medical assistance to Ukrainians whose human rights have been violated by the Russian Federation," the agency reported.

