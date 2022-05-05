Facts

19:20 05.05.2022

Italy increases support for Ukrainian refugees to over EUR 800 mln, to support Ukraine's budget worth up to EUR 200 mln – PM

1 min read
Italy increases support for Ukrainian refugees to over EUR 800 mln, to support Ukraine's budget worth up to EUR 200 mln – PM

Italy has increased support for Ukrainian refugees in the country to more than EUR 800 million and will support the budget of Ukraine in the amount of up to EUR 200 million, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has said.

"Italy has already allocated about EUR 500 million to support Ukrainian refugees in our country. I am pleased to announce we have just increased that amount to more than EUR 800 million. We have transferred EUR 110 million to support the Ukrainian general budget and are planning to lend up to EUR 200 million more," Draghi said at the High-Level International Donor's Conference for Ukraine in Warsaw on Thursday.

He said Italy donated $26 million to international organizations such as the Red Cross, UNICEF and UNHCR.

"We are donating humanitarian and medical goods, including ambulances, tents, medicines. Ukraine deserves all the support we can give. Italy will continue to do its part," Draghi said.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

AFU General Staff: Russia provokes tension in Transnistria, Belarus

Fighting on territory of Azovstal in Mariupol continues, invaders still remain at plant - Azov regiment's dpty commander

Intl Donor's conference raises $6.5 bln for Ukraine

Russia 'filters' Ukrainians in temporarily occupied territories - Ombudsman

Reconstruction and reforms to pave way for Ukraine into EU - President of European Commission

LATEST

President's Office dpty head, delegation of Amnesty International discuss creation of intl tribunal for Russia's crimes

Germany preparing EUR 150 mln loan for Ukraine, additionally to allocate EUR 125 mln for humanitarian aid, EUR 140 mln for development – chancellor

AFU General Staff: Russia provokes tension in Transnistria, Belarus

France to increase its total support for Ukraine to $2 bln – Macron

Astra Zeneca allocates another $3 mln for humanitarian support to Ukraine - Vice President

Teenager killed, two people severely wounded as result of shelling during animals' evacuation from Feldman Ecopark

Steinmeier's office on his talk with Zelensky: Irritation is thing of past

Russian troops destroy and damage more than 32 mln sq m of housing in Ukraine

Fighting on territory of Azovstal in Mariupol continues, invaders still remain at plant - Azov regiment's dpty commander

Kuleba: Anti-Semitism among Russian elites has long history, only way out for Lavrov is to publicly apologize to all Jews

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD