Italy increases support for Ukrainian refugees to over EUR 800 mln, to support Ukraine's budget worth up to EUR 200 mln – PM

Italy has increased support for Ukrainian refugees in the country to more than EUR 800 million and will support the budget of Ukraine in the amount of up to EUR 200 million, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has said.

"Italy has already allocated about EUR 500 million to support Ukrainian refugees in our country. I am pleased to announce we have just increased that amount to more than EUR 800 million. We have transferred EUR 110 million to support the Ukrainian general budget and are planning to lend up to EUR 200 million more," Draghi said at the High-Level International Donor's Conference for Ukraine in Warsaw on Thursday.

He said Italy donated $26 million to international organizations such as the Red Cross, UNICEF and UNHCR.

"We are donating humanitarian and medical goods, including ambulances, tents, medicines. Ukraine deserves all the support we can give. Italy will continue to do its part," Draghi said.