12:38 03.05.2022

Israel will receive for treatment part of the Ukrainian servicemen who were wounded as a result of the Russian aggression, - The Embassy

The issue of organizing treatment in Israeli hospitals of Ukrainian servicemen wounded by Russian armed aggression was the subject of a meeting between Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk and Israeli Health Minister Nitsan Horowitz. The Embassy of Ukraine in Israel reported this on Facebook.

«During the conversation, the greatest attention was paid to the organization of treatment in Israeli hospitals of Ukrainian servicemen who were wounded as a result of Russian armed aggression. It has been agreed that the Israeli side will allocate an appropriate quota», - the statement reads.

The Ambassador also thanked the Israeli side for providing humanitarian assistance, including the deployment of the Kohav Meir field hospital in the Lviv region, which recently completed its work by receiving more than 6,000 Ukrainian patients.

«In order to continue the supply of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, including medicines, the Ministry of Health of the State of Israel will be provided with an updated list of needs of the medical sector of Ukraine. The parties also agreed to hold a telephone conversation shortly between the heads of the Ministries of Health of Ukraine and Israel», - the Embassy said.

