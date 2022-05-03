Facts

11:59 03.05.2022

UK promises Ukraine new $375 mln military aid package

The UK intends to provide another GBP300 million ($375 million) of military assistance to Ukraine, the office of the British Prime Minister has announced.

The new batch of aid will include electronic warfare equipment and a counter-battery radar system. London also offers to supply night vision devices, satellite navigation jamming tools, heavy unmanned aerial vehicles and armored vehicles.

Britain has previously delivered more than 5,000 anti-tank missiles and five air defense systems to Ukraine worth GBP200 million.

The report says that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson intends to address the Verkhovna Rada via video link on Tuesday, during which he will announce the provision of assistance.

