Facts

09:12 02.05.2022

Everything being done to make evacuation mission in Mariupol come true – Zelensky

1 min read
Everything being done to make evacuation mission in Mariupol come true – Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that "everything is being done to carry out the evacuation mission in Mariupol after all.

"During the telephone conversation, I informed Boris Johnson about the current situation on the battlefield in the areas of active clashes and in detail about the situation in our east, in Mariupol, in the south of the country," he said in his video address on Saturday evening.

"All the leaders of the free world know what Russia has done to Mariupol. And Russia will not go unpunished for this. Many of the leaders are trying to help save our heroic defenders of the city. This was discussed in great detail with the UN Secretary-General during his visit to Kyiv," the president said.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky, Spokesperson of US House of Representatives discuss defense supplies under lend-lease, macro-financial support and sanctions

All temporarily occupied territories to be liberated – Zelensky

Zelensky to Russian soldiers: You’d better survive in Russia than die on our land

Macron promises Zelensky to increase military, humanitarian aid to Ukraine – media

UN Secretary General: Gas, oil producers use war in Ukraine for their own purposes

LATEST

Ukrainian military hit 10 enemy air targets in past 24 hours – AFU command

Zelensky, Spokesperson of US House of Representatives discuss defense supplies under lend-lease, macro-financial support and sanctions

All temporarily occupied territories to be liberated – Zelensky

Zelensky to Russian soldiers: You’d better survive in Russia than die on our land

Invaders forcibly evacuate residents of Kupyansk, neighboring settlements to Russia – Defense Ministry

Zelensky, Macron discuss defense cooperation, interaction on path of Ukraine's membership in the EU

Macron promises Zelensky to increase military, humanitarian aid to Ukraine – media

Canada recognizes Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide – Stefanchuk

UN Secretary General: Gas, oil producers use war in Ukraine for their own purposes

US military instructors train Ukrainian soldiers in Germany, other European countries – Pentagon

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD