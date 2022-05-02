Everything being done to make evacuation mission in Mariupol come true – Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that "everything is being done to carry out the evacuation mission in Mariupol after all.

"During the telephone conversation, I informed Boris Johnson about the current situation on the battlefield in the areas of active clashes and in detail about the situation in our east, in Mariupol, in the south of the country," he said in his video address on Saturday evening.

"All the leaders of the free world know what Russia has done to Mariupol. And Russia will not go unpunished for this. Many of the leaders are trying to help save our heroic defenders of the city. This was discussed in great detail with the UN Secretary-General during his visit to Kyiv," the president said.